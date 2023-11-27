RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
November 27, 2023  18:11
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said late Anand Dighe, who is his mentor, built an empire of citizens without being on any official post. 

Speaking at the 'muhurat' of Dharamveer-2, the second part of a biopic on Dighe, a hugely popular Shiv Sena leader in the Thane belt, Shinde, without naming anyone, said some people did not like the way certain events were depicted in the first part titled Dharamveer Mukkam Post

"However, circumstances are such now that whether one likes it or not "we are the deciding authority", he asserted. 

"Ours is the full and final decision and we are going ahead with what we feel is right," Shinde said. 

Dighe, a firebrand leader, ran the Shiv Sena in the Thane-Palghar belt and adjoining areas in his own way and enjoyed a massive following among people and unflinching loyalty from leaders here. 

Thanking the actors and artistes who contributed for the first part, which released in May last year, Shinde said it had enhanced the popularity of Dighe worldwide and had also won 17 awards. 

Multiple films will have to be made to encompass all the achievements of the late leader, Shinde claimed. Shinde said he was walking on the path shown by Dighe and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and was ensuring his government used satta, sampati aur adhikaar (government, wealth and power) for the benefit of citizens. 

Recalling that Dighe had donate a silver brick for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept his promise and the grand place of worship will be inaugurated on January 22. 

"We will all be present there on the occasion," Shinde said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tunnel rescue: Vertical boring underway, here's what happens now
Tunnel rescue: Vertical boring underway, here's what happens now

The vertical approach was one of the at least five options on which preparatory work had begun some days back, as anxiety mounted over the fate of the men trapped in the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route.

China Masters: Satwik-Chirag go down fighting to world no. 1 Lian-Wang in final
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag go down fighting to world no. 1 Lian-Wang in final

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought valiantly before going down to the Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in an exciting men's doubles final of the China Masters Super 750 tournament

Sinner stuns Djokovic, then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final
Sinner stuns Djokovic, then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final

Italy returned to the Davis Cup final after a gap of 25 years as Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic in both singles and doubles to secure a 2-1 victory over Serbia on Saturday that earned the 1976 champions a title clash with Australia.

Peace accord with Imphal-based insurgent group soon: Manipur CM
Peace accord with Imphal-based insurgent group soon: Manipur CM

Speaking to PTI-Video, Singh said the talks were at an advanced stage, even though he stayed away from naming the underground organisation.

India played their best cricket in the World Cup: Brian Lara
India played their best cricket in the World Cup: Brian Lara

Legendary cricketer Brian Lara showered praise on Rohit Sharma-led Team India saying that the 'Men in Blue' played their best cricket at the ODI World Cup 2023.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances