Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde





Speaking at the 'muhurat' of Dharamveer-2, the second part of a biopic on Dighe, a hugely popular Shiv Sena leader in the Thane belt, Shinde, without naming anyone, said some people did not like the way certain events were depicted in the first part titled Dharamveer Mukkam Post.





"However, circumstances are such now that whether one likes it or not "we are the deciding authority", he asserted.





"Ours is the full and final decision and we are going ahead with what we feel is right," Shinde said.





Dighe, a firebrand leader, ran the Shiv Sena in the Thane-Palghar belt and adjoining areas in his own way and enjoyed a massive following among people and unflinching loyalty from leaders here.





Thanking the actors and artistes who contributed for the first part, which released in May last year, Shinde said it had enhanced the popularity of Dighe worldwide and had also won 17 awards.





Multiple films will have to be made to encompass all the achievements of the late leader, Shinde claimed. Shinde said he was walking on the path shown by Dighe and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and was ensuring his government used satta, sampati aur adhikaar (government, wealth and power) for the benefit of citizens.





Recalling that Dighe had donate a silver brick for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept his promise and the grand place of worship will be inaugurated on January 22.





"We will all be present there on the occasion," Shinde said. -- PTI

