Six-year-old girl student kidnapped in broad daylight in Kerala's Kollam





The kidnappers, suspected to be four in number and including one woman, came in a white car and abducted the child while she was going for tuition along with her elder eight-year-old brother, the police said.





When the boy tried to stop them, they pushed him aside and whisked away the girl in the car, an officer of Pooyappally police station said.





"We have collected CCTV footage from cameras in the area and are presently going through it. The vehicle used in the kidnapping is suspected to be a white sedan -- either a Honda Amaze or a Swift Dzire," the officer said.





The incident occurred between 4 pm and 4.30 pm.





The victim's brother suffered injuries to his knees while trying to save his sister, they said. -- PTI

