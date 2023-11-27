Qatar announces truce extension in Gaza by 2 days





"The State of Qatar announces, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip," posted spokesperson Majed Al Ansari on X.





This means at least ten more Israeli hostages will be released on Tuesday and that another ten will be released on Wednesday, with 30 Palestinian prisoners to be freed by Israel on each day as well, as reported by The Times of Israel.





There is no immediate Israeli confirmation of the truce extension but Hamas issues its own statement confirming as much, crediting the Qatari and Egyptian mediation efforts, it added.





As the deal appears to be back on track following an earlier dispute, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office has announced that Israeli authorities have informed the families of the hostages set to be released in the following hours.





An Israeli official told The Times of Israel earlier that Hamas was trying to separate mothers from their children in today's release, which Israel appears to have succeeded in blocking.





Hebrew media reports that 11 Israeli hostages will be released shortly -- nine children and two women, who are the mothers of some of the children.





There has not been an official Israeli statement confirming these numbers. -- ANI

