Pawar, Uddhav groups behind Maratha quota violence: Shinde's Sena

Pawar, Uddhav groups behind Maratha quota violence: Shinde's SenaNovember 27, 2023 18:50
Leaders of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party faction and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray were behind the violence that had erupted in Antarwali Sarati village, the ground zero of the Maratha quota stir, in Jalna district of Maharashtra in September, the ruling Shiv Sena alleged on Monday.
The police had used baton-charge and fired teargas shells to disperse a violent mob on Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district on September 1 amid opposition to shift fasting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to a hospital.
"Leaders of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT were behind the violence that occurred in Antarwali Sarati village," Sanjay Shirsat, the spokesperson of Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleged while speaking to reporters.
He alleged a "contract" was given for the violence and a person arrested by the police later was found with a revolver.
"Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut had earlier given a statement saying there can be violence in Maharashtra. A leader from NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) was present in Jalna guest house when the incident occurred in Antarwali Sarati village," the MLA alleged. Shirsat further said since the inquiry is underway, he would not name the leader who was present in the guest house.
"But those who tried to trigger violence and defame the Maharashtra government will not be spared and action will be taken against them," he said, adding that the Antarwali Sarati incident occurred when Maratha quota agitation was going on peacefully. -- PTI
