Israel evaluating list of hostages set for release
November 27, 2023  14:26
Israeli soldiers in Gaza
Discussions are ongoing regarding a list of hostages to be released today that was received overnight and is being "evaluated," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office Minister's Office-Coordinator for the Hostages and Missing has announced in a statement.

It further said that additional information will be issued when possible. Taking to X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office stated, "Announcement by the Prime Minister's Office-Coordinator for the Hostages and Missing: Discussions are being held on the list that was received overnight and which is now being evaluated in Israel. Additional information will be issued when possible." 

 Israel has received the list of 11 hostages that are set to be released today after 52 days of being in captivity in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media outlets report. 

According to the report, families of the victims have not been notified whether their loved ones are on the list of hostages that are set to be released today. It is pertinent to note here that so far, Hamas has released 39 abductees in the first three days of a temporary ceasefire deal. 

According to a temporary ceasefire deal, 50 hostages will be released in four days in return for 150 Palestinian security prisoners. The deal can be extended by a day for every 10 additional hostages set free. 

 As per the news report, Hamas has expressed willingness to extend the truce and the two sides are reportedly holding negotiations on such an extension. -- ANI
