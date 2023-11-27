Inside the meetings of Narendra Modi's government

Inside the meetings of Narendra Modi's governmentNovember 27, 2023 10:00
Anil Swarup
Barkha Dutt speaks to top bureaucrat Anil Swarup in in the podcast 'Inside Out with Barkha Dutt'. Listen to the interview here. Listen in.
Anil Swarup is a former Secretary, Govt. of India and the author of 'Not Just A Civil Servant, Ethical Dilemmas of a Civil Servant', and 'No More A Civil Servant'.
