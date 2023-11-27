India's US envoy heckled by pro-Khalistanis in NYC

India's US envoy heckled by pro-Khalistanis in NYCNovember 27, 2023 10:33
Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu was mobbed and heckled by a group of pro-Khalistani elements while on a visit to the Hicksville Gurdwara in Long Island, New York.
The Ambassador had gone to the Gurdwara to offer prayers on the occasion of Gurpurab.
According to a purported video shared on various social media accounts, Sandhu can be seen being confronted by extremist elements who were making statements about India designated terrorists Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
The Indian envoy could be seen leaving the premises in his vehicle, while a lone protestor raised the Khalistani flag outside the Gurdwara.
Indian envoy to the US Taranjit Sandhu had visited the Guru Nanak Darbar in Long Island, New York and joined the local Sangat to celebrate Gurpurab.
"Privileged to join the local Sangat, including from Afghanistan, at Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island in celebrating Gurpurab- listened to Kirtan, spoke about Guru Nanak's everlasting message of togetherness, unity, and equality, partook langar, and sought blessings for all," Sandhu posted on X (formerly Twitter).
There has been a rise in pro-Khalistani incidents by extremist elements in countries like Canada, the UK, Australia and even the US.
