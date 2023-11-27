India is in very good hands: Michael Douglas lauds Modi at IFFI 2023

India is in very good hands: Michael Douglas lauds Modi at IFFI 2023November 27, 2023 21:34
American actor and film producer Michael Douglas (left)
American actor and film producer Michael Douglas applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the field of film production and finance at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa.
While talking about the relevance of the festival and PM Modi's leadership skills, he said, "I also think this is more and more the sort of spirit, and the beauty of this festival are you had 78 foreign countries represented and it's only a reflection of the strength of your Indian filming, which is renowned and known around the world. I think you're in very good hands I think it's beginning to."
He also praised Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur for his efforts.
Talking to the media, he said, "As I mentioned I do think that under minister Anurag Thakur as well as Prime minister Modi the last few years we've seen more money put into the production and financing of films, it's been a very successful time."
He also said that the movies unite people irrespective of race, religion and gender. -- ANI
