Have nothing to do with tunnel collapse: Adani Inc

The company stated that it strongly condemns the attempts to link it to the incident. Adani Group or any of its subsidiaries have no direct or indirect involvement in the construction of the Uttarkashi tunnel.





The Indian conglomerate said in a media statement Monday that some elements are making attempts to link them to the unfortunate collapse of the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand. The Navayuga Engineering Company Limited was building the tunnel.





"We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel's construction," an Adani Group spokesperson said in the media statement.





"At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the trapped workers and their families," the spokesperson added.





Multiple agencies are working on the rescue efforts. In the latest, the Indian Air Force has also joined in as it flew in critical DRDO equipment.





A portion of the high-altitude under-construction tunnel caved in on November 12, trapping as many as 41 workers -- ANI

