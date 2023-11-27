Exchange terms: 1 Israeli = 3 Palestinian prisoners

Exchange terms: 1 Israeli = 3 Palestinian prisonersNovember 27, 2023 12:27
A released Palestinian prisoner. Ammar Awad/Reuters
For every Israeli citizen freed, three Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails are being released, the BBC reports.
Early indications suggest the truce, which expires at midnight, could be extended.
Israel is offering a further day of pause in the fighting in Gaza for every ten captives released -- and Hamas says it could agree to an extension.
A Palestinian official told the BBC between 20 to 40 additional Israeli hostages could be freed. Around 180 people remain in captivity, including about a dozen children.
