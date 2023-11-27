Exchange terms: 1 Israeli = 3 Palestinian prisoners





Early indications suggest the truce, which expires at midnight, could be extended.





Israel is offering a further day of pause in the fighting in Gaza for every ten captives released -- and Hamas says it could agree to an extension.





A Palestinian official told the BBC between 20 to 40 additional Israeli hostages could be freed. Around 180 people remain in captivity, including about a dozen children.

For every Israeli citizen freed, three Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails are being released, the BBC reports.