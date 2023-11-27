RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
DVC hydel project won't be allowed: Hemant Soren amid tribals' stir
November 27, 2023  19:38
Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the Damodar Valley Corporation will not be allowed to build the proposed hydel pumped storage project at Lugu Buru Pahad, one of the significant religious sites of the Santhali tribe, in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. 

Addressing the 23rd International Santhal Sarna Dharma Mahasammelan, Soren said till he is the chief minister of the state, the hydel project will not be allowed at Lugu Buru Pahad or hills. 

The tribal community has been protesting against the project, threatening a state-wide agitation. 

The state's Tribal Advisory Council on November 17 had also recommended against the project as the area is considered to be a religious site by the Santhalis. 

"Work will be undertaken to preserve the Lugu Buru Pahad," Soren said, adding that tribals are worshippers of nature. 

"They have been keeping the mountains green. The history of Lugu Buru has to be preserved," he said. 

He also performed rituals at Punay Than, the sanctum sanctorum, at Lugu Buru. 

"I prayed for the prosperity and healthy life of the people of the state," he later posted on X. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tunnel rescue: Vertical boring underway, here's what happens now
Tunnel rescue: Vertical boring underway, here's what happens now

The vertical approach was one of the at least five options on which preparatory work had begun some days back, as anxiety mounted over the fate of the men trapped in the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route.

China Masters: Satwik-Chirag go down fighting to world no. 1 Lian-Wang in final
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag go down fighting to world no. 1 Lian-Wang in final

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought valiantly before going down to the Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in an exciting men's doubles final of the China Masters Super 750 tournament

Sinner stuns Djokovic, then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final
Sinner stuns Djokovic, then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final

Italy returned to the Davis Cup final after a gap of 25 years as Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic in both singles and doubles to secure a 2-1 victory over Serbia on Saturday that earned the 1976 champions a title clash with Australia.

Peace accord with Imphal-based insurgent group soon: Manipur CM
Peace accord with Imphal-based insurgent group soon: Manipur CM

Speaking to PTI-Video, Singh said the talks were at an advanced stage, even though he stayed away from naming the underground organisation.

India played their best cricket in the World Cup: Brian Lara
India played their best cricket in the World Cup: Brian Lara

Legendary cricketer Brian Lara showered praise on Rohit Sharma-led Team India saying that the 'Men in Blue' played their best cricket at the ODI World Cup 2023.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances