Delhi is smoking 22 cigarettes a day; AQI 400





A thick layer of smog blanketed Delhi and its suburbs, reducing visibility to just 600 metres at 8 am at the Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital's primary weather station. The visibility was 800 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.





An official at the India Meteorological Department said a slight increase in wind speed and light rainfall may bring marginal relief during the day.





Unfavourable atmospheric conditions are likely to persist for two to three days, the official said. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 400 at 9 am.





400 AQI exposure over 24 hours is like smoking 22 cigarettes in a day.

Delhi's air quality inched closer to the 'severe' category on Monday morning with calm winds and cloudy conditions trapping pollutants, according to monitoring agencies.