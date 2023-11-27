Delhi is smoking 22 cigarettes a day; AQI 400

Delhi is smoking 22 cigarettes a day; AQI 400November 27, 2023 10:14
Delhi's air quality inched closer to the 'severe' category on Monday morning with calm winds and cloudy conditions trapping pollutants, according to monitoring agencies.
A thick layer of smog blanketed Delhi and its suburbs, reducing visibility to just 600 metres at 8 am at the Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital's primary weather station. The visibility was 800 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
An official at the India Meteorological Department said a slight increase in wind speed and light rainfall may bring marginal relief during the day.
Unfavourable atmospheric conditions are likely to persist for two to three days, the official said. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 400 at 9 am.
400 AQI exposure over 24 hours is like smoking 22 cigarettes in a day.
TOP STORIES
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag go down fighting to world no. 1 Lian-Wang in final
Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought valiantly before going down to the Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in an exciting men's doubles final of the China Masters Super 750 tournament
Sinner stuns Djokovic, then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final
Italy returned to the Davis Cup final after a gap of 25 years as Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic in both singles and doubles to secure a 2-1 victory over Serbia on Saturday that earned the 1976 champions a title clash with Australia.