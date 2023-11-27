Delhi airport: 16 flights diverted due to bad weather

Delhi airport: 16 flights diverted due to bad weatherNovember 27, 2023 22:58
File image
As many as 16 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Monday evening due to bad weather, according to an official.
The flights were diverted between 1800 and 2000 hours.
The official said that 10 flights were diverted to Jaipur, three to Lucknow, two to Amritsar and one to Ahmedabad.
Another official said five Air India flights were diverted. Among them, a flight coming from Sydney was diverted to Jaipur. -- PTI
