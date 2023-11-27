Centre convenes all-party meeting on Dec 2





The all-party meeting is usually convened a day before the session begins, this time it has been preponed by a day due to the counting of votes for five states on December 3 where polls are underway.





The Winter session will be held a day after the declaration of results of assembly polls in five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

The government has convened an all-party meeting on December 2 ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament that is scheduled to begin on December 4.The Winter session of Parliament 2023 will conclude on December 22.On behalf of the government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has called an all-party meeting on December 2.