BJP has just called this CM 'crime master Gogo'
November 27, 2023  17:27
image
Bhartiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday of being 'crime master Gogo', a fictional character who dupes people and accused the AAP government of discrepancies in the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) tendering process for upgrading its sewage treatment plants.

Questioning the AAP government's silence on the Delhi Jal Board scam, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, "There are many illegalities in the said scam, but the 'crime-master' Gogo (Arvind Kejriwal) will not speak a word on corruption-related matters."

Bhatia said ten sewage treatment plants in the city were divided into two categories and only upgradation was to be done in the first category, while in the second category, the work was related to increasing the capacity.

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "If there is any politician in India who has mastered the art of corruption, lies, and deceit then it is Arvind Kejriwal..."

He added that the estimated cost of the project was Rs 1,500 crore but the Delhi Jal Board awarded contracts worth around Rs 1,938 crore last year.

Alleging the AAP government's corruption in the Delhi Jal Board scam, Bhatia said, "A scam related to the Delhi Jal Board has surfaced. 10 STP (sewage treatment plants) divided into two categories. 

"In the first category, only upgradation was to be done and in the second category, work was to be done to increase the capacity. Its estimated cost was Rs 1,500 crore but in 2022, the Delhi Jal Board awarded the contracts, the total value of which was around Rs 1,938 crore." -- ANI
