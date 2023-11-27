BJP has just called this CM 'crime master Gogo'





Bhartiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday of being 'crime master Gogo', a fictional character who dupes people and accused the AAP government of discrepancies in the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) tendering process for upgrading its sewage treatment plants.