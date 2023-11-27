Airline security officer among 2 held with 40 kg of ganja at Tripura airport

Airline security officer among 2 held with 40 kg of ganja at Tripura airportNovember 27, 2023 19:18

Two persons including a security executive of an airline were arrested on the charge of trying to smuggle 40 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2 lakh in a flight from Agartala to Kolkata on Monday, a police officer said.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in the Tripura capital and caught the two at the security checkpoint.
While one of them was carrying the contraband, the other one who is a security executive of an airline, was helping him smuggle the ganja in a flight, sub divisional police officer of New Capital Complex, Parmita Pandey, said.
She said the police suspect more people are likely to be involved in ganja smuggling via flights. -- PTI
