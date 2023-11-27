55 m of drilling needed to rescue tunnel workers





Now the drilling work is being done to lay an 800/900 mm or 1.2 m diameter pipeline to aid the rescue.





The option to drill vertically was chalked out after the auger machine being used for horizontal drilling of the tunnel broke down.





According to official sources, the American auger machine that was stuck in the debris of the tunnel has been completely cut with a plasma cutter.





The front part of the American Auger machine is stuck in the pipeline. Efforts are underway to remove the debris and the front part of the machine, the officials said.





In the process of cutting and removing the American Auger machine, a 2-metre portion of the last part of the pipeline (i.e. 48 to 50 meters) has also been twisted.





The officials said that cutting and removing the 2-metre portion of the pipeline is also a big challenge.





Further, they added that it is difficult to give an exact time frame when the manual drilling work will start.





As per National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the drilling work is expected to be completed by November 30. -- ANI

The vertical drilling from the top of the hill made swift progress as 31 metres of work has been completed so far out of the 86 metres needed to reach the 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel, as per officials.