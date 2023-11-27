3 Palestinian students shot in US

Three Palestinian college students were shot in Burlington City, Vermont, US on Saturday evening.





According to information, the students were walking on Prospect Street after visiting a relative in Burlington for the Thanksgiving holiday when "they were confronted by a white man with a handgun."





The victims, two of whom are US citizens and one a legal resident, were taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for medical care, according to a statement issued by the police on Sunday.





"Two are stable, while one has sustained much more serious injuries," the police said in its release.





"Without speaking, he discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled on foot," police said.





Notably, two of the students were wearing keffiyehs, traditional Palestinian scarves, they added.





According to CNN, two students sustained injuries to the torso, while the third suffered injuries to the "lower extremities."





Authorities said that "there is no additional information to suggest the suspect's motive."





Moreover, detectives recovered ballistic evidence from the shooting, which will be submitted to a federal database, according to Burlington police.