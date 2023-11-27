2 BRO officials injured in road accident on way to Silkyara tunnel

Two BRO officials were injured after their SUV was hit by a private bus near the Silkyara tunnel site on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred just half a kilometre away from the tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped for 14 days, when three Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials were on the way to the site in their official vehicle.

An overloaded private bus coming from the opposite side rammed into their vehicle, an official said.

The impact was such that their vehicle was dragged for a few metres before it stopped by the parapet along the hill road. The front portion of the SUV was completely damaged, the official added.

Two BRO officials of the three travelling in the vehicle sustained head injuries in the accident, the official further said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were discharged after being given stitches.

The matter is being probed, a police officer said. -- PTI