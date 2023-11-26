Vertical drilling underway to rescue tunnel workers

Vertical drilling, one of the several chalked-out options to bring out 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12, finally started on Sunday afternoon.





Two locations were identified for the vertical drilling, and both are on the Silkyara side of the high-altitude under-construction tunnel, a portion of which caved in on November 12.





SJVN, a public sector undertaking company involved in hydroelectric power generation and transmission, has just started vertical drilling work on the top of the tunnel atop the hill, the 15th day of continued rescue efforts.





As a second option, vertical drilling work has also been started in another part on top of the tunnel to create rescue space for workers trapped.





This portion of the tunnel has access to electricity and water.





Multiple agencies are working on the rescue efforts. -- ANI