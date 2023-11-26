RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tunnel rescue: Plasma cutter lands from Hyderabad
November 26, 2023  10:52
A plasma cutter was flown in from Hyderabad on Sunday to cut and remove parts of the auger machine stuck in the rubble inside the Silkyara tunnel where 41 labourers have been stranded for the last 14 days. 

A complete disengagement of the machine is necessary for the officials to resume the rescue work which involves manual pushing of pipes through rubble to prepare an escape passage. 

A part of a drill machine has also been sent atop the hill, above the tunnel, for a vertical drilling. 

A unit of Madras Sappers, an engineer group of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army, arrived at the site on Sunday to assist in the rescue operations Blades of the auger machine drilling through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel had got stuck in the debris Friday night forcing officials to consider switching to other options that could drag the rescue operation by several days, or even weeks. -- PTI
