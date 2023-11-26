Tunnel rescue: IAF flies in 'critical equipment'

The Indian Air Force on Sunday flew in 'critical DRDO equipment' in an effort to accelerate the rescue of 41 workers, who are trapped inside the collapsed portion of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi for over two weeks now, the IAF informed through an official release.





'Responding with alacrity to the requirements of the ongoing rescue operation, late last evening the IAF flew in critical DRDO equipment to Dehradun. #HADROps,' the IAF stated in its official release.





Earlier, on Sunday, a plasma-cutting machine was flown to the tunnel site from Hyderabad to cut through the Auger drilling machine and its stuck blades from inside the tunnel.





The process of removing the auger blades from the rubble was underway even before the new machine arrived at the tunnel site in the early hours of Sunday.





Meanwhile, a safety umbrella was thrown around the Silkyara tunnel where 41 workers have been trapped for two weeks now, official sources said, adding that the umbrella ensure the protection of the rescuers.





Also, as part of efforts to relieve the stress and anxiety of the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has stepped in to provide them with a landline through which they can talk to their families.





Kundan, a BSNL official, said they are in the process of sending a small landline phone to the stranded workers through the pipeline inserted to bring them out.





"Through this, they will be able to talk directly to their families," he said.





After a portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure. -- ANI





IMAGE: An excavator carries the damaged parts of the auger machine during the drilling to rescue the trapped workers inside the Silkyara Tunnel where the rescue operation is underway, in Uttarkashi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

