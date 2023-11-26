RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tributes paid to martyrs on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks anniversary
November 26, 2023  10:24
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais pays tributes to martyrs in Mumbai./ANI
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais pays tributes to martyrs in Mumbai./ANI
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 15 years ago. 

They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the police commissioner office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present. 

Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 students die in stampede
Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 students die in stampede

The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations.

ISL: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal
ISL: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal

The Tuskers now have 16 points from seven matches, three clear of FC Goa who have played two matches less.

EPL: Liverpool snatch late draw at Manchester City
EPL: Liverpool snatch late draw at Manchester City

IMAGES from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday.

Children held hostage in Gaza reminded me of 26/11: Baby Moshe's uncle
Children held hostage in Gaza reminded me of 26/11: Baby Moshe's uncle

'India understands the situation of hostages by just remembering what happened to Baby Moshe as he was held hostage during the 26/11 terror attack'

F1: Verstappen takes final pole of the season at Abu Dhabi
F1: Verstappen takes final pole of the season at Abu Dhabi

Red Bull have won 20 of the 21 races so far, another F1 record, and Verstappen has won in Abu Dhabi for the past three years. Both titles have already been clinched.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances