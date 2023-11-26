RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tremor of 3.0 magnitude hits Haryana's Sonipat; no loss of life, property reported
November 26, 2023  08:25
image
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday morning, the National Centre for Seismology informed, adding that the tremors were felt around 4 am.  

"An earthquake of Magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Sonipat, Haryana at 4 am today," read a post on the official X handle of the NCS.  

No loss of life or property was reported in the incident.  

Further details are awaited.  

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on November 20, the NCS informed. -- ANI
