Shami turns do-gooder, saves motorist who met with accident in Nainital
November 26, 2023  09:50
image
Fresh from his exploits in the ODI World Cup where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker for the hosts, India's pace ace Mohammed Shami turned a do-gooder on Saturday after he rescued a person, who met with an accident in Nainital. 

The speedster took to his official Instagram account to share a video of the rescue. 

The 33-year-old tagged his post with a caption informing that the person was driving through a hilly road in Nainital when his car skidded off and rolled down a slope. 

The pacer added that since his car was tailing the vehicle that met with the accident, he, along with other occupants in his car, could rush to the person's rescue and pull him out of the vehicle. 

"He's so lucky, god gave him 2nd life. His car fell off a hill road near Nanital just in front of mine. We took him out very safely," Shami wrote on Instagram. -- ANI
