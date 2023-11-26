Search operation underway near LoC in J-K's Poonch

Security forces on Sunday launched a massive search operation in the forest area near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.





The joint operation by Army, police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is underway in several forest areas of Mehdhar and Krishna Ghati sector following information about some suspicious movement, the officials said.





They said the search operation was launched in the general area of Behra, Kund, Topa and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of police station Mendhar and Daradullian, Mangnar, Salani and Uchhad top in Krishna Ghati sector. -- PTI

