President Murmu on two-day visit to Odisha
November 26, 2023  10:01
President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Odisha on Sunday on a two-day visit, during which she will attend a function in Paradip, officials said. 

This will be her second visit to Odisha this month as she spent three days in her home state from November 20. 

The president will arrive at the Bhubaneswar airport at 6 pm, and spend the night at Raj Bhavan. Murmu will grace the 'Boita Bandana' (worshipping boats) ceremony to be organised by the Paradip Port authority on Monday. 

'Boita Bandana' is held annually across Odisha celebrating the state's ancient maritime glory. 

Murmu will virtually inaugurate a multi-modal logistics park and lay the foundation stone for a new reservoir and water treatment plant for the port township, besides a next-gen vessel traffic management and information system. 

The president is likely to interact with members of the fishing community during her visit to Paradip. 

She will leave Bhubaneswar on Monday evening. -- PTI
