PM security breach: Punjab SP among 7 suspended





Accordingly, SP of Bathinda AP Gurbinder Singh, deputy SPs Parson Singh and DSP Jagdish Kumar, 3 inspectors namely Tejinder Singh, Balwinder Singh and Jatinder Singh besides an assistant sub-inspector, Rakesh Kumar, have been suspended in the case involving Modi's security lapse in Punjab on January 5, 2022, reported ANI.





