PM security breach: Punjab SP among 7 suspended
November 26, 2023  10:18
File image
File image
Seven police officers including Bathinda superintendent of police have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab in January last year. 

Accordingly, SP of Bathinda AP Gurbinder Singh, deputy SPs Parson Singh and DSP Jagdish Kumar, 3 inspectors namely Tejinder Singh, Balwinder Singh and Jatinder Singh besides an assistant sub-inspector, Rakesh Kumar, have been suspended in the case involving Modi's security lapse in Punjab on January 5, 2022, reported ANI. 

The officer, Gurbinder Singh, was at the time of the incident posted as the superintendent of police (operations) and was on duty in Ferozepur.                  
Singh, currently posted as an SP in Bathinda district, has been suspended with immediate effect, according to an order issued by the Punjab Home Department on Wednesday. -- Agencies
