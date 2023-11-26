RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Over 74% voter turnout recorded in Rajasthan assembly polls
November 26, 2023  08:28
Approximately 74.13 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Rajasthan on Saturday in the mainly direct contest between the Congress and the BJP to form a new government in the state, according to the latest data from Election Commission.  

It was slightly above the 74.06 per cent voter turnout recorded in the 2018 assembly polls.  

Polling at more than 51,000 polling booths in 199 assembly constituencies began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm, but officials said those already in queue at the polling booths were allowed to vote.  

The elections in the Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat were adjourned due to the death of Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, who was also the sitting MLA.  

The votes will be counted on December 3.  

The EC had made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth polling with more than 1.70 lakh security personnel being deployed across the state.  

A total of 5,26,90,146 voters are registered in the state, while 1,862 candidates are in the fray.  

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot exercised their franchise at their respective polling booths.  

Among all the constituencies, all the eyes are on Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, and Churu among others.  Sardarpura is on the list of key constituencies as Gehlot has won this seat since 1998. -- ANI
