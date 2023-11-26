RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NASA administrator set to travel India, to discuss space cooperation
November 26, 2023  10:36
File image
File image
America's National Aeronautics and Space Administration administrator Bill Nelson is set to travel to India and the UAE beginning Monday for a series of meetings with key government officials.  

Nelson will also meet with space officials in both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation across a broad range of innovation and research-related areas, especially in human exploration and Earth science, the American space agency NASA said in a release.  

Nelson's visit to India will fulfil a commitment as part of the US and India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology initiated by President Joe Biden.  

In the India leg, Nelson will visit several locations, including the Bengaluru-based facilities where the NISAR spacecraft, a joint Earth-observing mission between NASA and its Indian counterpart ISRO, is undergoing testing and integration for launch in 2024.  

NISAR is short for NASA ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar.  

As the first satellite mission between NASA and ISRO, NISAR is a revolutionary Earth-observing instrument, the first in the Earth System Observatory, that will measure Earth's changing ecosystems, dynamic surfaces, and ice masses, providing information about biomass, natural hazards, sea level rise, and groundwater, key information to guide efforts related to climate change, hazard mitigation, agriculture, and more. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 students die in stampede
Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 students die in stampede

The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations.

ISL: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal
ISL: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal

The Tuskers now have 16 points from seven matches, three clear of FC Goa who have played two matches less.

EPL: Liverpool snatch late draw at Manchester City
EPL: Liverpool snatch late draw at Manchester City

IMAGES from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday.

Children held hostage in Gaza reminded me of 26/11: Baby Moshe's uncle
Children held hostage in Gaza reminded me of 26/11: Baby Moshe's uncle

'India understands the situation of hostages by just remembering what happened to Baby Moshe as he was held hostage during the 26/11 terror attack'

F1: Verstappen takes final pole of the season at Abu Dhabi
F1: Verstappen takes final pole of the season at Abu Dhabi

Red Bull have won 20 of the 21 races so far, another F1 record, and Verstappen has won in Abu Dhabi for the past three years. Both titles have already been clinched.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances