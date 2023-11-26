RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mizoram churches pray for change in counting date
November 26, 2023  14:46
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Churches in Mizoram held prayers to seek divine intervention to change the date of counting of votes for state assembly polls held on November 7, a church leader said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of 15 major churches, had urged churches to organise prayers during church service on Saturday night or Sunday to seek help from God so that counting is not held on Sunday, which is a sacred day for the majority of Christians in the state, the leader said.

He said that prayers were held by some churches on Saturday night, while others on Sunday.

In its letter to churches, the MKHC had expressed disappointment over no sign of progress in the efforts to reschedule the date of counting of votes. 

Citing that leaders of the NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) will meet the Election Commission on November 28, the MKHC urged church members to hold prayers to ensure that the efforts of the leaders bear fruit. 

Mizoram Presbyterian Church, the largest denomination in the state, also separately urged its members to hold prayers to ensure that the date of counting is changed.

Meanwhile, a five-member delegation of NGOCC, currently camping in Delhi, will meet Chief Election Commissioner and other officials of the Election Commission on Tuesday to re-appeal and press its demand for a change of date for counting of votes.

The committee general secretary Malsawmliana said that the delegation visited the ECI office on Friday seeking an appointment.

He said that the Election Commission allowed them to meet the chief election commissioner and other officials on Tuesday at 3 pm.

The ECI had fixed December 3 as the day for counting of votes for five states -- Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. 

However, political parties, civil society organisations, churches and a church-sponsored poll watchdog in Mizoram had opposed it and sent numerous pleas to the Election Commission urging it to reschedule the counting date because it falls on Sunday, a sacred day for Christians in the Christian-majority state. 

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held peacefully on November 7.  --  PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 students die in stampede
Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 students die in stampede

The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations.

ISL: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal
ISL: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal

The Tuskers now have 16 points from seven matches, three clear of FC Goa who have played two matches less.

EPL: Liverpool snatch late draw at Manchester City
EPL: Liverpool snatch late draw at Manchester City

IMAGES from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday.

Children held hostage in Gaza reminded me of 26/11: Baby Moshe's uncle
Children held hostage in Gaza reminded me of 26/11: Baby Moshe's uncle

'India understands the situation of hostages by just remembering what happened to Baby Moshe as he was held hostage during the 26/11 terror attack'

F1: Verstappen takes final pole of the season at Abu Dhabi
F1: Verstappen takes final pole of the season at Abu Dhabi

Red Bull have won 20 of the 21 races so far, another F1 record, and Verstappen has won in Abu Dhabi for the past three years. Both titles have already been clinched.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances