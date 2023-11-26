RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India crushing terrorism with all its courage: Modi
November 26, 2023  11:54
image
On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India faced the most heinous attack on this day but it was the country's capability that it recovered from that assault and was also 'crushing terrorism' with all its courage.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi paid homage to all those who lost their lives in the Mumbai attack and noted that the nation is remembering the brave martyrs.

"We can never forget November 26. It was on this day that the most heinous terrorist attack took place in the country. Terrorists had shaken Mumbai and the entire country. But, it is India's capability that we recovered from that attack and now we are also crushing terrorism with full courage," he asserted.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

The prime minister also noted that November 26 is also important for another reason as in 1949, the Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution of India on this day.

"I remember when we were celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar in 2015, the idea came that November 26 be celebrated as Constitution Day  I extend wishes to all on Constitution day," he said.

"All of us together, by giving priorities to the duties of the citizens, will definitely fulfil the resolve of making the country developed," Modi said.

In his remarks, the prime minister also said business of around Rs 4 lakh crore took place during recent festivals and a lot of enthusiasm was seen among people to buy made-in-India products.

Modi also questioned the practice of some families organising weddings abroad and urged all to hold such celebrations within the country.   -- PTI
