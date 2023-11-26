RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rains in Maha's Thane, Palghar; building catches fire in lightning strike
November 26, 2023  09:17
A building in Maharashtra's Thane district caught fire on Sunday morning due to lightning strike after heavy rains lashed many parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar district in the early hours, officials said. 

The plastic roof of the building located at Durgesh Park locality in Kalher area of Bhiwandi town in Thane caught fire at around 6.45 am, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell officer Sakhib Kharbe said. 

No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding the fire damaged the building's plastic roof. 

After receiving information, a fire engine was rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out, he said. 

In Palghar, there were reports of some motorbike accidents following rains. 

A person was killed in one such incident under Kelve police station limits, an official from the Palghar district rural control room said. -- PTI
