Hamas frees 4 foreigners among 17 more hostages
November 26, 2023  08:18
A vehicle carrying hostages released by Hamas arrives at Sheba Medical Center, in Ramat Gan, Israel/Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
After a long delay, 17 hostages have been released by the Hamas terror group and sent to Egypt, according to The Times of Israel.  

Reportedly, the Red Cross has handed these hostages to Egypt, according to the Israel Defence Forces.  

As per the details, the hostages include 13 Israeli citizens and four Thais, reported The Times of Israel on Sunday.  

The convoy carrying the hostages will head to the Kerem Shalom crossing, where Israeli officials will verify the list of names.  

"IDF representatives are updating their families regularly," the IDF adds.  

Meanwhile, some of the families of these hostages have begun to identify and confirm the identities of these hostages who are on their way to Israel.  

The hostages include a 12-year-old girl named Hila Rotem, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists with her mother, Raya Rotem, 54, who was not released, according to The Times of Israel. -- ANI 
