EC notice to BRS' Rama Rao over poll code breach





ECI has also sought an explanation from the BRS leader by 3 pm on November 26, 2023, regarding his announcement of job recruitment at T-Works (government institution), and directed that the ministers shall not combine their official visit with electioneering work and shall not also make use of official machinery or personnel.





The election commission in its notice said that Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has complained that Rao had visited the T-works Office in Hyderabad and interacted with a large number of youth employed in the office on November 20.





"The Commission has received a complaint dated November 21, 2023, from Randeep Singh Surjewala, Member of Parliament, Indian National Congress wherein it has been alleged that KT Rama Rao, star campaigner for BRS on November 20 visited the T-works Office in Hyderabad and interacted with a large number of youth employed in the office," the notice said.





The election commission stated that acting on the complaint, a factual report was taken from the CEO, Telangana in the matter.





The report said, "A meeting was conducted at T-works Raidurgam by Student Tribe (A Unit of Colosseum CQ Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) represented by Charan on November 20, between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm at and attended by KT Rama Rao."





"Video Surveillance Team has covered the meeting and submitted a report under the CUE sheet to the video viewing team for viewing the captured video. The video viewing team has reported that in the said meeting it was discussed about the government jobs in Telangana, re-vamping of the TSPSC Board and also some remarks about the government of Telangana in the recruitment of government jobs," it added. -- ANI

