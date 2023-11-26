Don't return to N Gaza: Israel warns Palestinians

On Day three of the temporary Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the Israel Defence Force warned Palestinians who evacuated northern Gaza not to return.





Reiterating warnings made in dropped leaflets, the IDF's Arabic spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee directed Palestinians to continue moving south of Wadi Gaza.





He also instructed Gazans not to try return to the Strip's northern areas, enter the sea or approach within one kilometer of the Israel-Gaza border.





One condition of the temporary ceasefire was that Palestinians would not try to return to their homes in the combat zone of northern Gaza. While there does not appear to be large-scale Palestinian efforts to return, the warnings have not stopped some Palestinians from returning to inspect damage or bury the dead.





A temporary four-day ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization went into effect at 7 am on Friday.





As part of the deal approved by the Israeli cabinet on Wednesday, Hamas is to release 12 to 13 hostages each day of the truce. The release of every additional 10 hostages will result in one additional day in the pause in combat.





So far, 26 Israelis and 15 foreign nationals have returned to Israeli territory.





Under the agreement, the Israel Defense Forces is to refrain from using surveillance drones in Gaza for six hours each day of the ceasefire. Israel will also allow fuel to enter the Strip during that time and dramatically increase the volume of goods permitted into the enclave.





On Saturday, the Israel Defence Ministry's Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit announced that four tankers of fuel and four tankers of cooking gas had entered Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing.





At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Another 240 men, women, children and soldiers were taken back to Gaza as hostages. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. -- ANI/TPS