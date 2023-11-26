RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Don't return to N Gaza: Israel warns Palestinians
November 26, 2023  18:49
image
On Day three of the temporary Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the Israel Defence Force warned Palestinians who evacuated northern Gaza not to return.

Reiterating warnings made in dropped leaflets, the IDF's Arabic spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee directed Palestinians to continue moving south of Wadi Gaza.

He also instructed Gazans not to try return to the Strip's northern areas, enter the sea or approach within one kilometer of the Israel-Gaza border.

One condition of the temporary ceasefire was that Palestinians would not try to return to their homes in the combat zone of northern Gaza. While there does not appear to be large-scale Palestinian efforts to return, the warnings have not stopped some Palestinians from returning to inspect damage or bury the dead.

A temporary four-day ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization went into effect at 7 am on Friday.

As part of the deal approved by the Israeli cabinet on Wednesday, Hamas is to release 12 to 13 hostages each day of the truce. The release of every additional 10 hostages will result in one additional day in the pause in combat.

So far, 26 Israelis and 15 foreign nationals have returned to Israeli territory.

Under the agreement, the Israel Defense Forces is to refrain from using surveillance drones in Gaza for six hours each day of the ceasefire. Israel will also allow fuel to enter the Strip during that time and dramatically increase the volume of goods permitted into the enclave.

On Saturday, the Israel Defence Ministry's Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit announced that four tankers of fuel and four tankers of cooking gas had entered Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Another 240 men, women, children and soldiers were taken back to Gaza as hostages. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.   -- ANI/TPS
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Havertz sends Arsenal top; Liverpool hold Manchester City
In Pictures - Havertz sends Arsenal top; Liverpool hold Manchester City

A summary of Saturday's action in the English Premier League.

Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 students die in stampede
Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 students die in stampede

The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations.

ISL: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal
ISL: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal

The Tuskers now have 16 points from seven matches, three clear of FC Goa who have played two matches less.

Children held hostage in Gaza reminded me of 26/11: Baby Moshe's uncle
Children held hostage in Gaza reminded me of 26/11: Baby Moshe's uncle

'India understands the situation of hostages by just remembering what happened to Baby Moshe as he was held hostage during the 26/11 terror attack'

F1: Verstappen takes final pole of the season at Abu Dhabi
F1: Verstappen takes final pole of the season at Abu Dhabi

Red Bull have won 20 of the 21 races so far, another F1 record, and Verstappen has won in Abu Dhabi for the past three years. Both titles have already been clinched.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances