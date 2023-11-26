RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong-BRS deal to make KCR CM and Rahul PM: Amit Shah
November 26, 2023  15:20
Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that a deal has been done between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti in Telangana and Congress to make K Chandrasekhar Rao as chief minister again and that he would later help Rahul Gandhi to become prime minister.

Shah, who addressed an election rally at Makthal, said if a vote is given to Congress to dislodge Rao from power, the grand old party MLAs would go to BRS.

"A deal happened between the Congress party and BRS. Congress will make KCR as chief minister here, KCR will make Rahul Gandhi prime minister," he claimed.

If KCR is to be dislodged from power, the only option is to form a Bharatiya Janata Party government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"(A) Congress MLA is like Chinese goods which do not have a guarantee and will go to BRS anytime," he said.

The Union home minister said the BJP had decided to make a backward caste leader as chief minister in the state if the party is elected to power and would provide a 'vertical quota' to the Madiga community of SCs in Telangana. 

Shah also highlighted the BJP's promise to arrange free darshan at Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.   -- PTI
