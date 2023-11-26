RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Centre renames Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandir
November 26, 2023  19:21
image
The government has decided to rename the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' and the Union Health Ministry has sent a letter to the states and Union territories to implement the rebranding exercise, official sources said.

States have also been asked to upload photographs of rebranded primary health facilities on the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) portal, they said.

The rebranded AB-HWCs will also have a new tagline -- 'Arogyam Parmam Dhanam'.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Havertz sends Arsenal top; Liverpool hold Manchester City
In Pictures - Havertz sends Arsenal top; Liverpool hold Manchester City

A summary of Saturday's action in the English Premier League.

Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 students die in stampede
Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 students die in stampede

The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations.

ISL: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal
ISL: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal

The Tuskers now have 16 points from seven matches, three clear of FC Goa who have played two matches less.

Children held hostage in Gaza reminded me of 26/11: Baby Moshe's uncle
Children held hostage in Gaza reminded me of 26/11: Baby Moshe's uncle

'India understands the situation of hostages by just remembering what happened to Baby Moshe as he was held hostage during the 26/11 terror attack'

F1: Verstappen takes final pole of the season at Abu Dhabi
F1: Verstappen takes final pole of the season at Abu Dhabi

Red Bull have won 20 of the 21 races so far, another F1 record, and Verstappen has won in Abu Dhabi for the past three years. Both titles have already been clinched.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances