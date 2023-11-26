RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


20-year-old shot at in Delhi's Shakti Vihar over personal enmity
November 26, 2023  11:07
A 20-year-old man was allegedly shot at by another man in revenge in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area, the police said on Sunday. 

"On Saturday, the police received a call at 8.30 pm regarding a man sustaining bullet injury in his back. Later, his relatives visited police station to report the matter," deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. 

The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger. 

The victim said one Shoaib shot at him and fled, the police said. 

According to the victim, Shoaib was caught stealing some batteries from his uncle's scrap godown a few days ago and was thrashed by some locals. 

Shoaib in revenge shot at the victim on Saturday when he was returning home, said the officer. Shoaib has been absconding since. 

"Further investigation has been started and a case of attempt to murder and provisions of Arms Act has been registered," the DCP said. -- PTI
