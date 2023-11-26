RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
18 Thai nationals still in captivity in Gaza
November 26, 2023  19:43
Photo: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters
Photo: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters
Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that according to information it has received from Israel, 18 Thai nationals remain captive in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin released the names of the four Thai nationals who were freed on Saturday night.

They are Natthaphon Onkaew, Khomkrit Chombua, Anucha Angkaew and Manee Jirachat.

The four were taken to the Assaf Harofeh Medical Centre in Be'er Yaakov. -- ANI/TPS
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Havertz sends Arsenal top; Liverpool hold Manchester City
In Pictures - Havertz sends Arsenal top; Liverpool hold Manchester City

A summary of Saturday's action in the English Premier League.

Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 students die in stampede
Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 students die in stampede

The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations.

ISL: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal
ISL: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal

The Tuskers now have 16 points from seven matches, three clear of FC Goa who have played two matches less.

Children held hostage in Gaza reminded me of 26/11: Baby Moshe's uncle
Children held hostage in Gaza reminded me of 26/11: Baby Moshe's uncle

'India understands the situation of hostages by just remembering what happened to Baby Moshe as he was held hostage during the 26/11 terror attack'

F1: Verstappen takes final pole of the season at Abu Dhabi
F1: Verstappen takes final pole of the season at Abu Dhabi

Red Bull have won 20 of the 21 races so far, another F1 record, and Verstappen has won in Abu Dhabi for the past three years. Both titles have already been clinched.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances