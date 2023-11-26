'12th Fail' sent to Oscars 2024 as independent nomination: Vikrant Massey





The film starred Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar and got a positive response from the audience.





A few days ago, it was announced that the makers were planning to send the film to the Oscars in 2024.





Confirming it, actor Vikrant Massey said in a statement that the film 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars in 2024 as an independent nomination.





The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and many more.





Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences.





It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.





Earlier, on working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin." -- ANI

