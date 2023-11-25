RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Satisfied, but...: Soumya Vishwanathan's mother
November 25, 2023  17:37
image
Madhavi Vishwanathan, mother of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan who was shot dead 15 years ago, said on Saturday that she is "satisfied" with the court's judgement, but not "happy". 
 
A court in Delhi on Saturday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment for killing Soumya, while the fifth convict was sent to three years in jail.
"I wanted this. What I am suffering, I want them to suffer for life. I am satisfied, but I will not say that I am happy. My husband is in ICU. He had a bypass surgery," said Madhavi. 

During the proceedings, the judge asked the victim's mother whether she had any submissions, to which she said, "Justice must be done." 

While sentencing Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar to life imprisonment, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey also imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on each of them.

The fifth convict, Ajay Sethi, was sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 7.25 lakh. The court, however, noted that he had already undergone more than 14 years of imprisonment.
 
Vishwanathan, who was working with a leading English news channel, was shot dead in the early hours on September 30, 2008, on south Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work. Police claimed the motive behind the crime was robbery. -- PTI 
