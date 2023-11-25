RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajasthan polls: Polling agent dies of suspected cardiac arrest
November 25, 2023  14:58
image
A polling agent of a BJP candidate died due to suspected cardiac arrest in Pali district of Rajasthan on Saturday.
 
Polling for the Rajasthan assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday.
 
An official said Shanti Lal, a polling agent at booth number 47 in the Sumerpur assembly constituency, collapsed at the centre. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
 
"Suspected cause is heart attack," the official said.
 
Lal was a polling agent of Joraram Kumawat, the BJP candidate from Sumerpur.
 
On Saturday, polling is being held in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state. Elections in Karanpur in Sriganganagar have been postponed due to the demise of the Congress candidate. -- PTI 
