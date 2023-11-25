RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajasthan polls: Over 40% voter turnout till 1 pm
November 25, 2023  14:09
image
More than 40 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the Rajasthan assembly elections till 1 pm on Saturday, officials said.
 
Polling in 199 assembly constituencies in the state began at 7 am.
 
The voting percentage till 1 pm was 40.27, an official said.
 
The Tijara assembly constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 52.36 per cent till 1 pm, while Churu saw the lowest voting of 32 per cent, the official said.
 
Nearly 10 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the first two hours of voting and the figure went up to nearly 25 per cent by 11 am.
 
Voting will continue till 6 pm. -- PTI
