Rajasthan polls: Mock voting at Hanumangarh gets delayed due to EVM snag
November 25, 2023  09:25
File image
As voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday, a mock poll conducted ahead of polling failed at booth number 63 of the Hanumangarh district due to EVM malfunction.  

After a 20-minute delay, the mock poll was conducted, said District Magistrate Hanumangarh Kuldeep Sharma.  

"The mock poll was scheduled to be held at 6 am. The Zonal Officer reached the spot and repaired the EVM. The mock poll was conducted after a delay of about 20 minutes. EVM has now been repaired," he added.  

The polling for 199 seats began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.  

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections. 

The ruling Congress is eyeing another term, while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -- ANI

