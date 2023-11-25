Polling begins for 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan





"Polling began at 7 am today. A total of 51,507 polling booths have been set up across the state," Rajasthan's chief electoral officer Praveen Gupta said.





Union Minister of State Kailash Chaudhary was among the first to cast his vote, exercising his franchise in Balotra.





Rajasthan has a total of 200 assembly seats but polling will be held on 199 seats as election in Karanpur seat of Sriganganagar district was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.





There are 5,25,38,105 voters in the 199 assembly constituencies.





Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Sardarpura), former chief minister Vasundhara Raje (Jhalrapatan), former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot (Tonk), state PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra (Lachhmangarh), RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal (Khinvsar) are some of the key faces among the 1,862 candidates in the fray.





More than 1.70 lakh security personnel have been deployed across the state.





About 70,000 Rajasthan police personnel, 18,000 Rajasthan Home Guards, 2,000 Rajasthan Border Home Guards, 15,000 Home Guards of other states (Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh), 120 RAC Companies have been deployed for the day.





While the ruling Congress is hoping that it will retain its government in Rajasthan, opposition party BJP is eyeing a return in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.





The results of the polls will be declared on December 3. -- PTI

