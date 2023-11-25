RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Piloit confident of Congress govt's return in Rajasthan
November 25, 2023  08:22
Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress retain power in Rajasthan, where assembly elections are underway for 199 seats on Saturday. 

"I am confident that the Congress will repeat the government," Pilot told PTI before casting his vote in Jaipur. 

He said the Congress focused its election campaign on the issues of the people and claimed that the BJP has been exposed. 

Polling in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies began at 7 am. 

Elections in the Karanpur seat of Sriganganagar district have been postponed following the death of the Congress candidate. -- PTI
