RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pick-up truck hits pilot car of Meghalaya CMr's convoy: Police
November 25, 2023  17:27
image
The pilot car of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's convoy was hit by a pick-up truck at Upper Shillong on Saturday, police said.
 
The chief minister was safe, a police officer said.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am at Upper Shillong while the CM was en route to Dawki town close to the Indo-Bangladesh border for an official programme.

According to the police, a pick-up truck hit the pilot car of the CM's convoy which partially caused damage to both the vehicles. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Setback in U'khand tunnel op as auger machine 'broken'
Setback in U'khand tunnel op as auger machine 'broken'

The auger machine was facing repeated obstructions in the rubble in the past few days.

'PM Modi visiting us in dressing room is a big thing'
'PM Modi visiting us in dressing room is a big thing'

'We will try to do well in the upcoming tournaments and there is an ICC event coming up next year and we will play with the same spirit as this time and hopefully we will win.'

'If possibly Hardik was in the team in the final....'
'If possibly Hardik was in the team in the final....'

Not scoring quickly certainly became India's undoing.

In Pictures - Modi flies in Tejas fighter jet
In Pictures - Modi flies in Tejas fighter jet

"The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," he said.

BJP seeks EC action against Rahul over election post
BJP seeks EC action against Rahul over election post

In his post, Gandhi urged people to elect the Congress and said, "Rajasthan will choose free treatment. Rajasthan will choose cheaper gas cylinder. Rajasthan will choose interest-free agricultural loan. Rajasthan will choose English...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances