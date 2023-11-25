RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Muslim reservations' in Telangana 'unconstitutional': Adityanath
November 25, 2023  19:40
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that the "Muslim reservations"  in Telangana are an insult to the Constitution made by Dr B R Ambedkar.

Addressing a poll rally in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana, he said the reservation to Muslims is  "unconstitutional" and it should not be allowed to be implemented at any cost. "But, both the BRS and Congress want to take the country towards a new division," he alleged.

"Dirty game of appeasement politics can be seen in Telangana now. We have seen in Telangana to what extent a government can go to divide the society when the BRS government announces Muslim reservation," Adityanath said.

The "Muslim reservations" are part of a conspiracy to deprive the SCs, STs and BCs of their rights, he said adding this is an insult to the Constitution prepared by Ambedkar.

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP in Telangana, he said the saffron party, if elected, would abolish the "unconstitutional" religion-based reservation and provide the benefit to OBCs, SCs and STs.

Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Adityanath said the state government has cheated youth, farmers and women by not fulfilling the poll promises made to them. -- PTI
