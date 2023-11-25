RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi takes sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru
November 25, 2023  12:58
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a sortie on Tejas aircraft at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) site in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

"Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," Modi wrote on X while sharing some photos.

Modi was scheduled to review and visit HAL's manufacturing facility, including the facility for Tejas jets.
